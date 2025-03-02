"India has been dealt that hand" - New Zealand all-rounder opens up on India playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has opened up on Team India being allowed to play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai as they prepare to lock horns on Sunday, March 2. The spin-bowling all-rounder acknowledged that the Asian Giants have been dealt a good hand but believes the Kiwis have all their bases covered.

With their government not giving permission to the BCCI to send the men's team to Pakistan amid security concerns, Rohit Sharma and company have been playing all their matches in Dubai. A handful of cricketers have expressed their reservations about the same, pointing out that the 2013 winners have got the convenience of not travelling, unlike the other teams.

Speaking ahead of the match, Phillips said the Black Caps will never complain about their circumstances and would try to adapt the best way possible. As quoted by Perth Now, he stated:

"For us, there's no focus on anything like that. We have a 'no excuses' mindset. To be able to come out to a tournament, you're dealt the hand that you're dealt. The fact of the matter is India has been dealt that hand, and we've been dealt that hand. And we're never going to complain about what we get, and we'll just do the best with what we've got. We pride ourselves on trying to be as adaptable as possible. It doesn't necessarily mean everything is foolproof and that we're always going to come out on top. But I feel like we've got a lot of bases covered."

India have been flying high in their two matches, much like New Zealand, beating Bangladesh and Pakistan by six wickets. The Men in Blue have got variety in both batting and bowling, making them firm favorites to clinch the trophy.

"Having a bit of success against India in the recent past definitely does give a little bit of confidence" - Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked if the 3-0 Test series victory over Rohit and company gives the Black Caps confidence, Phillips stated (as quoted by India Today):

"Obviously white ball cricket is as you say is a different format and it does come down to a lot of who's in form at the right period of time especially in world events like this. I think obviously having a bit of success against India in the recent past definitely does give a little bit of confidence, but we come back to the things that we do well, sticking to our processes and making sure that each game is individualised for what it is."

The two sides last met in the Champions Trophy in the final of the 2000 edition, with New Zealand winning by four wickets.

