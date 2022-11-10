"India don't deserve to take a flight to Melbourne"- Shoaib Akhtar blasts Rohit Sharma and co. after hammering against England in T20 World Cup semifinal

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lambasted India for their meek ten-wicket surrender in the second T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Akhtar was one of a few experts who wanted to see an India vs Pakistan final at the MCG on Sunday. However, that wasn't to be, as England thumped the Men in Blue, overhauling a 169-run target with a whopping four overs to spare and all ten wickets intact.

Akhtar was disappointed with the way the Indian team played and felt that they didn't win the games that mattered the most. According to him, beating lesser teams like the Netherlands and Zimbabwe shouldn't be considered an achievement, as reaching the semifinals was a bare minimum.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said about the Men in Blue's campaign:

"India don't deserve to take a flight to Melbourne and meet us at the MCG. Reaching the semifinals by beating Zimbabwe and Netherlands is not such a great achievement. Indian cricket is exposed and is at its lowest."

India's bowling has to become as ruthless as their batting - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar feels that although the Men in Blue boast superstar names in their batting line-up, the same can't be said about their bowling.

He reckons that the Indian attack lacks character and skill needed to deliver in crunch games, similar to what New Zealand missed in their semifinal defeat to Pakistan a day ago.

Bhaiyo aik bhi out nahi kero gay kya? Bhaiyo aik bhi out nahi kero gay kya? 😐

Shoaib Akhtar elaborated:

"If your bowling becomes as ruthless as your batting is, only then you will be able to compete in world events. Else you will continue to keep on losing, just like New Zealand."

Wholesale changes might be made to the Indian T20I squad, but there's enough time to rebuild and form a new team for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. The selectors might have to make some tough decisions regarding the future of some of big names.

