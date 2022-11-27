"India have to drop him to maintain the balance of the team" - Wasim Jaffer on Sanju Samson

Wasim Jaffer believes that Team India have no other option but to bench Sanju Samson if they want an extra bowling option in the playing XI while competing in ODIs.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer explained how there isn't any other top-order batter that the Men in Blue can afford to drop in 50-over cricket.

The former opener opined that while it's unfortunate, Samson has to make way for an all-rounder when the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja aren't available.

Many supporters believe that Rishabh Pant, rather than Samson, should have been dropped for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, November 27. Jaffer, on the other hand, has a different take on the topic.

The 44-year-old pointed out that Pant has been appointed as the vice-captain for the three-match ODI series against the Blackcaps. He also noted that the left-hander has not done much wrong in his recent appearances in 50-over cricket.

He explained:

"When you look at India's top five, there isn't anyone that you can drop. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are at the top, and then there's Shreyas Iyer, who has been in tremendous form in ODIs. You can't think of dropping Suryakumar Yadav."

He continued:

"Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain of the team and has been impressive in this particular format. So when you want to add a sixth bowler, Sanju Samson is the one who has to make way. India have to drop him to maintain the balance of the team when they play without Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja."

Notably, several fans have expressed displeasure over the team management not giving consistent opportunities to Samson. The right-handed batter lost his place in the starting XI, despite his crucial 36-run knock in the series opener earlier this week.

He had stitched together a 94-run partnership in just 77 balls with Shreyas Iyer, helping the team register a total of 306 in the encounter. The wicketkeeper-batter was replaced by Deepak Hooda in the second ODI.

"Deserves an extended run in white-ball cricket" - Wasim Jaffer wants India to give more chances to Sanju Samson

Wasim Jaffer emphasized the importance of giving Sanju Samson a long rope. He mentioned that the talented keeper-batter should be given consistent chances, at least in limited-overs cricket.

The cricketer-turned-coach highlighted how Samson has performed admirably whenever he has gotten an opportunity of late.

"Yes, it is surely very disappointing for him. Whenever there is a need to drop any player, Sanju Samson's name, unfortunately, comes up first. I believe that he deserves an extended run in white-ball cricket."

Jaffer added:

"He has done very well in both T20Is and 50-over cricket in the recent past. He is an exceptional player but hasn't been given consistent opportunities."

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off after just 12.5 overs due to rain. The two sides will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 30.

The third and final fixture of the rubber will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

