India to face Australia, South Africa at home ahead of T20 World Cup: Reports

Team India are all set to take on Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under in October-November.

The Men in Blue are currently in the West Indies for a three-match ODI series that will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 22 to 27. They will then feature in a five-match T20I series, with two of the games being played in Florida.

According to a report in PTI, the Men in Blue will take on the Aussies in three T20Is. The games will be played in Mohali (September 20), Nagpur (September 23) and Hyderabad (September 25).

The series against Australia will be followed by three T20Is against South Africa. India will face the Proteas in Trivandrum (September 28), Guwahati (October 1) and Indore (October 3).

BCCI @BCCI 'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. 'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. https://t.co/PBelvII28c

The second week of October will witness the ODI squad face South Africa in three matches. The games are scheduled to be held in Ranchi (October 6), Lucknow (October 9) and Delhi (October 11).

The one-dayers will be played even as the T20 squad heads for the World Cup. ODIs are being held to compensate for the three-match series that was called off in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A BCCI source told PTI (quoted by The Times of India) on condition of anonymity:

"As our secretary Jay Shah had said recently, we will have two national teams of equal strength available. So the three ODIs will be played at a time when national team leaves for the World T20.”

The source added about Delhi hosting one of the one-dayers:

"The ODI as per rotation was to come to Kolkata but it was during the time of Durga Puja and CAB won't be able to organize the police deployment during festival time. Hence one match has been allocated to Delhi.”

India vs Australia T20I schedule

1st T20I - Mohali (September 20)

2nd T20I - Nagpur (September 23)

3rd T20I - Hyderabad (September 25)

India vs South Africa T20I schedule

1st T20I - Trivandrum (September 28)

2nd T20I - Guwahati (October 1)

3rd T20I - Indore (October 3)

BCCI @BCCI



Here's first net session in Trinidad



#WIvIND Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West IndiesHere's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia 'sfirst net session in Trinidad Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND https://t.co/oxF0dHJfOI

India vs South Africa ODI schedule

1st ODI - Ranchi (October 6)

2nd ODI - Lucknow (October 9)

3rd ODI - Delhi (October 11)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far