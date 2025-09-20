"Ball was traveling" - India's fielding coach lauds Hardik Pandya for spectacular catch in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match 

Team India's fielding coach T Dilip has applauded Hardik Pandya for his superb catch in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on Friday, September 19. Dilip admitted that he has been working hard with the players on the catching aspect, asserting that Pandya executed his fielding skills brilliantly under pressure.India beat Oman by 21 runs in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first in the Group A clash, the Men in Blue put up 188-8 on the board. Oman came hard in the chase and ended on 167-4.The Oman duo of Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46) and Hammad Mirza (51 off 33) offered stiff resistance, adding 93 for the second wicket. It needed a spectacular catch from Pandya on the fence to end the resolute stand. In the 18th over, Kaleem tried to take on a slower ball from Harshit Rana. Pandya, at fine leg, took a solid catch with both hands and ran along the rope, ensuring he did not touch the cushion.At the post-match press conference, fielding coach Dilip was asked for his views on the superb take by the all-rounder. Praising the effort, he commented:&quot;One is the preparation side. I think everybody has seen that we were spot on with the preparations, especially high catches and boundary running catches. But the most important factor is, at that particular moment, how well Hardik Pandya reacted to it. It is never easy when you play a horizontal shot, especially a sweep. The ball was traveling. One is the catching technique there and also to balance it out with the ropes and having that awareness. It's a fabulous catch. It is something we practiced and today we see that he has executed under pressure very well,&quot; Dilip went on to add.Earlier in the day, Pandya was run out for one in unlucky fashion. Sanju Samson drilled a slower ball down the ground. The bowler, Jiten Ramanandi, however, deflected the ball onto the stumps, with the non-striker out of his crease.&quot;Hardik Pandya over a period has been outstanding&quot; - India fielding coach T DilipConsidering the number of fitness issues he has faced, workload has always been a concern with Pandya. India are set to play three Super 4 matches in six days and the all-rounder is expected to be a key member of the side. Asked about how the cricketer's workload is being managed, Dilip explained:&quot;Regarding workload, one thing we are very conscious about - myself, bowling coach and the trainer Adrian, we always communicate. We make sure that when I am trying to push him, he's [trainer] on the back foot and when he's trying to push him, I take the backseat. &quot;At the start, we did a lot of volume. As we came closer to the tournament, it was always about specifics - where they stand in the match and make sure that the intensity is carried out. Hardik Pandya over a period has been outstanding,&quot; Dilip concluded. Pandya bowled his full quota of four overs in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on Friday. The right-arm pacer registered economical figures of 1-26.