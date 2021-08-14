"India did the game a favor by losing seven wickets" - Michael Vaughan 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes India have made the contest interesting after being bowled out for 364 from a solid position. India were well-poised at 276-3 after the first day of the Lord's Test but failed to capitalize on it on Day 2.

That's Stumps on Day 2⃣ of the second #ENGvIND Test at Lord's!



England 119/3 & trail #TeamIndia by 245 runs.



2⃣ wickets for @mdsirajofficial

1⃣ wicket for @MdShami11



Joe Root unbeaten on 4⃣8⃣



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/5Tu0dsNVyu — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

England, meanwhile, got off to a stellar start with two early wickets and prevented India from running away with the contest. James Anderson led from the front with a five-wicket haul as the visitors could only add 88 runs to their overnight score.

Despite England's valiant effort, Vaughan believes that India are miles ahead. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 46-year-old said:

"India did the game a favor by losing seven wickets for 88. It got us all excited at the ground. I think the wonderful atmosphere of the Red for Ruth day, the Ruth Strauss foundation, the whole of Lord's red was a great spectacle. India lost a few wickets, but they are still miles ahead in the game."

Siraj and Shami should open the bowling for India on Day 3: Michael Vaughan

India had England on the ropes with two successive dismissals, but the hosts weathered the storm through their skipper Joe Root. Mohammad Shami pulled things back for India with a wicket close to stumps that left them at 119-3.

England's openers easily negotiated the opening burst of spells by Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and were largely troubled by the second pair of seam bowlers. Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami were able to get the ball to talk and as a result, Vaughan believes they should open the bowling for the team.

"Quite clearly what India needs to do tomorrow, they start with the best two bowlers from Day 2," said Vaughan. "The best two bowlers you have to say are Siraj and Shami. That's who I'd start with on Day 3. I'd just offer the chance for those two to do it for the first half an hour. If they get rid of Joe Root inside half an hour on Day 3, this England batting lineup will be opened up."

England trail by 245 runs and have Joe Root (48*) and Jonny Bairstow (6*) at the crease ahead of Day 3.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee