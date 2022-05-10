India to host Australia for 3 T20Is in September

Team India will host Australia for three T20 Internationals in September to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-November.

As per recent reports on Fox Sports, the reigning T20 World Cup winners will play a few white-ball series in a bid to gear up for the global T20 event in their own backyard. Along with home games against heavyweights like New Zealand, England and West Indies, Australia will travel to India to lock horns with Rohit Sharma and Co.

“Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September," the report stated.

The T20 World Cup will commence on October 16, with the mega-final scheduled to take place on November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, the Aussies are also set to travel to the Asian subcontinent for a four-match Test series next year. After losing two series on the trot at home, Australia will be desperate to give it back to India.

India to play 5 T20Is against South Africa in June

The Men in Blue will resume their international duties next month when they host the Proteas for a five-match T20I series, starting June 9.

Rohit Sharma and his men are also scheduled to play a couple of T20Is against Ireland before locking horns with England in July.

They will play the rescheduled fifth and final Test match, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, starting July 1. The tour also consists of three One Day Internationals, followed by as many T20Is.

The Indian cricket team is likely to play a couple of bilateral series before they embark on their World Cup journey.

