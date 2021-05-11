India likely to play all their games against Sri Lanka at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium

Sri Lanka are set to host India for three T20Is, and as many ODIs in July and the Sri Lankan cricket board has more or less confirmed that all games will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo behind closed doors.

Traveling to different venues can lead to the breach in bio bubbles, as we saw in the IPL. Hence, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board is taking no chances by hosting six games at one stadium.

Sri Lanka have already successfully hosted England and Bangladesh this year, and Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva is confident of pulling off India's tour as well.

"We plan to host the entire series at one venue, As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time. During the series against England and Bangladesh, we took the help of the Sri Lanka Army commandos to maintain bubble security, we have all the help from the health ministry, with about 10 doctors taking care of the bubble, so our medical team is large. We followed a similar thing during the England series and that was successful, so we will stick to it,” Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar.

Regarding mandatory quarantine norms, De Silva added:

"We will stick to the protocol where the players will have to undergo hard quarantine for the first three days and in the next four days, they will be allowed to train."

India are touring Sri Lanka for the first time in three years. This will be their first visit to the island nation since the 2018 Nidahas Trophy.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in white-ball cricket

India have a superior head-to-head record against their Asian counterparts in ODIs, winnings 91 games to Sri Lanka's 56, while 11 matches ended in no result. The two teams have played one tied encounter.

Since 2013, India and Sri Lanka have squared off in 19 ODIs, with India winning 15 and Sri Lanka claiming only 4 wins.

The Men in Blue rules the roost even in the shortest format as they have won 13 games to Sri Lanka's 5 while one game ended with no result in T20Is.

Sri Lanka versus India limited-over series schedule:

ODI series:

First ODI : July 13

: July 13 Second ODI : July 16

: July 16 Third ODI: July 19

T20I series:

First T20I : July 22

: July 22 Second T20I : July 24

: July 24 Third T20I: July 27