Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to close the gap before going for a win 

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the visitors should look to close in on the Australian lead before looking to win the third Test.

In Sydney, Indian batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin are fighting to save the third Test. Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Rishabh Pant's (97) fantastic 148-run stand gave the Indians hope of an improbable win.

However, following their back-to-back dismissals, a draw is perhaps the best result for Team India. Interacting with 7Cricket, Sunil Gavaskar commended Pujara and Pant and advised India to play according to the situation.

"Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership has certainly given India a chance to stay in the game and the series as well. Now at tea time with 127 runs needed and 5 wickets in hand, India should be looking to close the gap and as they near the target after about 15-20 overs then have a look. Because there are still 36 overs remaining so just have a look around the 20th over or thereabout as to what the situation is," said Sunil Gavaskar.

"I am very proud of what this Indian team has done today" - Sunil Gavaskar

Australians celebrate Rishabh Pant's wicket.

Sunil Gavaskar added that irrespective of the result, he is immensely proud of Team India for their staggering display of character and determination.

"Either way, I am very proud of what this Indian team has done today because they have shown some great character, art and determination in not surrendering easily but fighting on," said Gavaskar.

India were set a target of 407 - over 70 runs more than the highest total chased on the ground. In response, the visitors were 280-5 at Tea on Monday. The Aussies need five wickets to win, while the batting side need to play out 32 overs to pull off a remarkable draw.