"India might be thinking they should have bowled England out close to 200" - Owais Shah says hosts will be 'uncomfortable' after Day 1 of 4th Test

Owais Shah reckons India would already be uncomfortable heading into the second day of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

After Ben Stokes opted to bat first, India reduced England to 112/5 at Lunch on Day 1 (Friday, February 23). However, Joe Root scored an unbeaten 106 off 226 deliveries to take the visitors to a comfortable 302/7 by Stumps.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was asked when India could become slightly uncomfortable. He responded:

"I feel they would already be uncomfortable because, considering where they were before Lunch, India might be thinking that they should have bowled England out close to 200. Now that they have reached 300, it's been an excellent fightback from England."

The former England batter added that the visitors could post a massive total if India don't strike early blows on the second morning.

"Tomorrow's morning session will be extremely crucial for India because if they don't pick up early wickets, the first-innings score could be 350 or even 400," Owais Shah stated.

Debutant Akash Deep (3/70) was the star performer for India in the morning session as he got rid of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley with the new ball to reduce England to 57/3. Ravichandran Ashwin (1/83) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/55) then dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes respectively before Lunch to give the hosts the upper hand.

"You need to give credit to Ben Foakes" - Owais Shah lauds England wicketkeeper-batter's partnership with Joe Root

Ben Foakes scored 47 runs off 126 deliveries. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah was also asked about England's recovery after they were in a spot of bother at Lunch. He replied:

"I was under pressure at that stage and the England team were under even greater pressure. I was thinking that might not reach even 200. However, you need to give credit to Ben Foakes. Joe Root is a class batter in any case."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Ben Foakes for playing responsibly in Joe Root's company.

"The way he (Foakes) built the partnership, played with a straight bat and supported Root, he didn't play too many big shots, neither any reverse sweeps, sweeps nor any sixes after going down the track. He built the partnership cautiously," Owais Shah elaborated.

Shah noted that Foakes was dismissed when he had just started to change gears. He observed:

"He started playing a few shots in the over before he got. He hit a six off Ravichandran Ashwin and then two successive fours but after that, he got out in the next over. However, it was a fantastic partnership and both of them bailed England out of trouble and took them past 300."

Root and Foakes stitched together a 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The former England skipper has added a further 57 runs with Ollie Robinson (31* off 60) for the eighth wicket and will hope to extend that partnership to take the visitors beyond the 350-run mark.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Do England have the upper hand heading into Day 2 of the Ranchi Test? Yes No 0 votes