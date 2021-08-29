"India need new personnel; I'll start the #BringAshwinBack trend" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has pledged to start a "#BringAshwinBack" campaign on Twitter, suggesting that India need their premier off-spinner for the rest of the series. The former England captain also proposed another change - a snub to Ajinkya Rahane - to infuse the team with some fresh personnel and a "new mindset."

Vaughan's comments come in light of India's massive, grueling defeat at Headingley. The pacers, especially Ishant Sharma, struggled for rhythm in the game, while the lone all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was left underused with the ball. Vice-captain Rahane couldn't contribute much either, scoring just 28 runs across both innings.

"I think England would like to see Rahane again, [similar to how] I think India wanted to see Sibley again. When you get to the days where the opposition teams are quite happy to see players get another game, you have to make the change. India need to arrive on Thursday with a different mindset. I'm sure they'll find that, they're a good team and they'll get back on track with their mindset. But they need different personnel as well," Michael Vaughan said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

He added that India needed to put some fresh challenges in front of Joe Root and Co. and Ravichandran Ashwin should be first on that list.

"They need to offer England someone else to think about in terms of the batting department and also the bowling department. Joe Root has now strolled himself to over 500 runs and he's facing the same bowlers, doing the same things. #BringAshwinBack will trend over the next few days, and I'll start it. I am not an Indian fan but if you want me to start it, I'll start the #BringAshwinBack trend," Michael Vaughan stated.

"The dismissals for all players are common, it's like a DVD" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also identified another issue with the visitors. He said almost the entire batting lineup is getting out in similar fashion - by hanging their bats outside off-stump - which feels like a "DVD playing" on repeat.

Michael Vaughan added that England's plans are on the table and it's now down to Virat Kohli and Co. to figure out their antidotes.

"Yeah, that's a problem for India. The dismissals for all players are now common. It's like a DVD you keep playing, it's just the same. For all the different players, England have got the plans. Over a five-match series you as a player have to workout counterpunches. You know what the tactics are going to be, Ollie Robinson said he's going to bowl fuller 4th-5th stump line to Virat Kohli, that's where they are going to bowl to him. So, it's down to Virat to work that out," Michael Vaughan added.

While skipper Kohli has so far not hinted at any changes to the playing XI, the clouds will only clear out when the two captains step onto the field for the fourth Test at The Oval, starting on September 2.

