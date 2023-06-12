India needs to look at Babar Azam and Kane Williamson - Nasser Hussain on playing against moving ball

Former England captain Nasser Hussain advised Indian batters to learn from the likes of Babar Azam and Kane Williamson, following their overwhelming defeat in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

On Sunday, June 11, Australia trounced India by 209 runs at the Oval to emerge as the champions of the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Australia bowled India out for 234 on the final day to seal a comprehensive win in the summit clash.

India's lingering hope to chase the mammoth 444-run target in the fourth innings was crushed when Australia pacer Scott Boland accounted for the dismissals of Virat Kohli (49) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) in the 47th over.

Mitchell Starc removed Ajinkya Rahane, India's highest run-getter in the final before Nathan Lyon ran through their lower order as Australia wrapped up the game in the first session of Day 5.

There was criticism over the Indian batters being desperate to play against the moving ball, particularly chasing the ones pitched away from their bodyline.

Speaking to Sky Sports after India's successive defeat in the WTC final, Nasser Hussain asked India's top order to learn how to play against the swing from Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

"Really disappointed with the Indian batters, their fans might come after me for saying this but I think Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them do it so late,” he said on Sky Sports.

India's ICC title drought continues

Team India once again failed to win the WTC final after being the only team to play in both editions of the premier Test fixture. After getting outplayed by New Zealand in Southampton by eight wickets a couple of years ago, India faltered against another Oceania country in the WTC final.

India missed yet another opportunity to win an ICC event since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. The Asian giants have reached four finals and four semi-finals of major ICC tournaments, including WTC finals, but have conceded defeats to their opponents in crunch moments.

India will have another shot to win an ICC tournament as they host the marquee 2023 World Cup later in October and November.

