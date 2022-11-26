“India needs to take his wicket if they want to win” – Wasim Jaffer on Tom Latham

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has warned Shikhar Dhawan and Co. of New Zealand batter Tom Latham ahead of the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27). He feels the Men in Blue must dismiss him early to get an edge in the do-or-die game.

For the uninitiated, Latham scored an unbeaten 145 off 104 balls against India in the first ODI, which included five sixes and 19 boundaries. The southpaw didn’t give a chance – catch drop or run out - to the visitors during his error-free knock.

OptaJason @OptaJason 4.3 - Tom Latham ( @BLACKCAPS ) hit a boundary once every 4.3 balls in an innings of 145 today; since 2007, only two New Zealand players to score a century in men's ODIs have logged a more frequent rate (C Anderson - 2.4 v WI, 1 Jan 2014 & J Ryder - 3 v WI, 1 Jan 2014). Attack. 4.3 - Tom Latham (@BLACKCAPS) hit a boundary once every 4.3 balls in an innings of 145 today; since 2007, only two New Zealand players to score a century in men's ODIs have logged a more frequent rate (C Anderson - 2.4 v WI, 1 Jan 2014 & J Ryder - 3 v WI, 1 Jan 2014). Attack. https://t.co/WM01DSqY9N

He also shared an unbeaten 221-run stand with Kane Williamson for the fourth wicket and guided the Blackcaps to a seven-wicket victory to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“3:20 – India bowlers must be consistent on their line and lengths and hope that a player of Latham’s caliber gets out early. He is crucial in their batting lineup, and India needs to take his wicket if they want to win.”

The left-hander loves playing against India. He has already scored 846 runs in 17 innings at an average of 98.95, including two centuries and five fifties. In 2022, he has amassed 558 runs in 13 matches at an average of 55.80.

“India can break their winning run” – Jaffer backs Shikhar Dhawan and Co. against New Zealand in second ODI

Jaffer, meanwhile, feels that the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India could break New Zealand’s winning streak in ODIs.

New Zealand have won 13 consecutive ODIs at home since February 2019, which includes series victories against Australia, West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, and Bangladesh.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz

13 wins: Feb 2019 - ongoing *

12 wins: Jan - Dec 2015

9 wins: Dec 2017 - Feb 2018



#NZvIND Most successive ODI wins for New Zealand at home13 wins: Feb 2019 - ongoing *12 wins: Jan - Dec 20159 wins: Dec 2017 - Feb 2018 Most successive ODI wins for New Zealand at home13 wins: Feb 2019 - ongoing *12 wins: Jan - Dec 20159 wins: Dec 2017 - Feb 2018#NZvIND https://t.co/dfO7JMeOGz

It is worth mentioning that the Blackcaps have lost only one match against India in their seven encounters at Seddon Park in Hamilton. They last lost to South Africa at the venue back in 2017. Meanwhile, India’s only win at the venue came in 2009.

Speaking on the same show, Jaffer said:

“5:35 – India can break their winning run. This team defeated South Africa, and I am sure India will make a comeback in the second ODI.”

The Men in Blue have won five consecutive ODI series this year, including victories against South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies (both home and away series), and England.

They must beat New Zealand in the second ODI to stay alive in the ongoing series. They had previously lost to the Blackcaps 3-0 in their last ODI series in 2019.

