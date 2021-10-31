T20 World Cup 2021: "This is a quarter-final for India" - Dinesh Karthik on the India vs New Zealand clash

After a humbling defeat against Pakistan, India have found themselves with their backs against the wall and a mountain to climb in their remaining games if they are to make it through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan have been running away in Group 2 and already have one foot set in the semi-finals, while Afghanistan have sprung a surprise to be in contention as well. As a result, despite playing just one game in the tournament so far, India already find themselves in must-win territory as they gear up to face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31st.

Speaking about the India vs New Zealand clash during a show on Cricbuzz alongside Michael Vaughan, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say -

"This is a quarter-final for India. They know it. If they get through tomorrow's game, they know that they have a pretty easy, well it's not easy because there's Afghanistan there but you would like to think there is a good chance to move forward in this tournament with a win. I'm really excited to see how India is going to shape up against New Zealand."

While the former England captain concurred with his partner on the show, Vaughan called out for more intent from the Indians with the bat. Vaughan added:

"I think India need to go for it a bit more with the bat. If they want to win this World Cup, they will want to go for it. They are a little bit too safe. They have wonderful talent and wonderful batters that can play an aggressive game pretty much from ball one and all the way down to the 20th over".

"They've got so much skill and power. Great combinations as well. I would like to see them play with a bit more risk. Particularly after the 6th over. From 6-12 overs, I still think you have to go for boundaries. The old days of knocking it around and hanging in there won't win you games against England and Pakistan."

Would like to see Shardul in the Indian team instead of Bhuvi or Shami - Dinesh Karthik

Both Vaughan and Karthik were in agreement that Shardul Thakur should be in the Indian side if the team looks to make any changes. While Karthik suggested that the Mumbai bowler has a knack of taking wickets, Vaughan added that, "The Lord can do no wrong."

Karthik also tipped Ravichandran Ashwin to be in the side but couldn't quite figure who would make way for the experienced off-spinner. Karthik said -

"I would like to see one change. I would like to see Shardul Thakur to play. The choice is instead of Bhuvi or Shami. Either of them is okay, both of them are great bowlers but I would love to see Shardul Tahkur in the side. He's at the peak of his confidence, getting those big wickets. He's ready to bowl anywhere, from the first over to the death. He's got the knack of taking wickets. Another name that has been spoken about a lot is Ravi Ashwin but I don't see where you can fit him in this team."

Michael Vaughan too sang praises for the Lord. The former England skipper added -

"You've got to get the Lord in there. He can do no wrong. Lord Thakur in every format of the game, he's just got that spark. He creates that magic and he finds a way."

While a defeat would for India against New Zealand wouldn't mean they're knocked out of the qualification battle, it would certainly take matters out of their own hands and give them even a bigger mountain to climb.

