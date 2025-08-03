"India have one fast-bowler lesser" - R Ashwin's huge statement on visitors' chances ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on India's chances of winning the fifth Test ahead of the fourth day's play. England ended the third day on 50/1, needing 324 more runs to win. Ashwin noted that the visitors have one bowler less, which would make the first session all the more important.

Ad

The former cricketer highlighted how England had chased down 371 runs in the first Test, and that could play on India's mind. Should the hosts bat for the entire first session on Day 4, Ashwin feels the game could lean towards them. For the visitors to win, he asserted that they must bowl England out before tea. He stressed on the importance of the fast bowlers and their performance in the first session.

Ad

Trending

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep will have vital roles to play.

"It will be on India's mind because England chased at Headingley. But the difference is India have one fast bowler lesser. So the first session, in that spell, Prasidh, Siraj, and Akash Deep will have to try and get a couple of breakthroughs at least. England will bat the whole session and get 100-120 runs as industry standard. Then the game all of a sudden looks like being in a balance. With only three fast bowlers, their first spell, and probably one of their second, will be out of the way. Then this game will slightly lean towards England. So we have to give less runs and take wickets. England will have to be bowled out before tea," he explained. (6:36) (via Ash ki Baat)

Ad

Ad

Reflecting on what the hosts could do, Ashwin stated that the pitch has gotten better for batting with the heat. Should sunlight persist and England take a heavy roller before the fourth day's play, the batting conditions would be great.

However, he added that one of their top three batters would have to get a hundred if they were to win. Zak Crawley was dismissed for 14 on Day 2. Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 34 and would be joined by captain Ollie Pope as the fourth day begins.

Ad

India's seamers will have to do the damage, says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed that the fifth Test would likely end on the fourth day. Talking about India's bowling, he reckoned that the fast bowlers would have to do all the damage and the spinners would have only a small role to play.

"This game will end tomorrow and it will be on the terms of fast bowlers. If it does not end tomorrow and goes to the fifth day, then maybe spinners will come into play. But if India wants to win this game, the seamers will have to do the damage. Maybe spinners can give some control if someone gets tired. But even for England, fast bowlers bowled even if they were tired. They did not go to spinners," he said. (10:52)

Ad

The series has been extremely competitive, with both teams having fought hard. Ashwin highlighted that both teams have found ways to get back into the game at all times. The visitors crawled their way back on the third day with a brilliant batting performance to set England a target of 374.

He added that the hosts are capable of making a comeback as well. However, the former all-rounder said that a draw would be a justified result for the hard work that India have put in throughout the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news