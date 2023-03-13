"India have an outside chance"- Aakash Chopra on result of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels only one team can win the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on day five and that's hosts India. The hosts took a lead of 91 runs in their first innings and are right on top of the Aussies, who have to negotiate day five well.

Chopra reckons that since conditions are still great for batting, the possibility of the match ending in a draw is the highest. He feels that India have an 'outside chance' of pulling off an incredible win if they can trigger an Australian batting collapse and then chase the target that they get in the remaining overs on the last day.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the pitch:

"On good batting pitches, you expect teams to bat well and that's exactly what happened. For the first time in this series, we saw pitches suiting batters. But unfortunately, the pitch is so flat that the chances of the game ending in a draw are almost 60-80 percent. India have an outside chance of winning the game but Australia have minimal chance of a win despite batting for the first two days."

Stats should be looked at with conditions in mind: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that the conditions in the first three Tests for batting were extremely difficult compared to those in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. He advised viewers not to compare the stats of any two players without keeping in mind the conditions in which their performances came.

On this, Chopra stated:

"We need to understand one thing that cold numbers and stats don't have emotions. We need to look at stats with conditions in mind. Both Rohit and Virat scored a hundred each, but on a pitch like Indore, even a fifty was like a hundred."

India still need nine wickets at the time of writing to give themselves a chance of winning the Ahmedabad Test.

