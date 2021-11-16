ICC announces hosts for 2024-31 cycle; India, Pakistan both awarded events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday evening announced the hosts for the ICC events that will be held from 2024 -2031. Eight ICC events will be held across seven years.

The Champions Trophy, which was last played in 2017, makes a comeback in this cycle for ICC events and will be played in 2025 and 2029.

While South Africa and West Indies will host ICC events after a long gap, this cycle will see nations like the USA, Ireland, Scotland, and Namibia hosting a marquee event for the very first time. It will also be the first time that Pakistan will be hosting an ICC event after a long gap.

The ICC issued the following information in a tweet:

ICC @ICC Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket?



Eight new tournaments announced 🔥

12 different host nations confirmed 🌏

Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌 Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket?Eight new tournaments announced 🔥12 different host nations confirmed 🌏Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌 https://t.co/W1UjFkTCeG

When was the last time Pakistan hosted an ICC event?

Sri Lanka, the eventual champions of the 1996 WC, jointly hosted this tournament with India and Pakistan with the final played at Gadaffi Stadium.

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. It will be the first time since 2017 that the tournament will be played in the nation. Pakistan are the defending champions and will also be hosting the tournament.

List of ICC Events to be held between 2024-2031:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 (Hosted by USA and West Indies)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Hosted by Pakistan)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Hosted by India and Sri Lanka)

ICC Men's World Cup 2027 (Hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 (Hosted by Australia and New Zealand)

ICC Champions Trophy 2029 (Hosted by India)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030 (Hosted by England, Ireland, and Scotland)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ICC Men's World Cup 2031 (Hosted by India and Bangladesh)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar