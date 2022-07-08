India to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe at Harare next month

The Indian cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in August this year. According to Cricbuzz, the three games will be part of the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The tournament that commenced in 2020 with the ODI series between England and Ireland is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process. While the tourists have qualified directly for the 50-over World Cup, Zimbabwe need points to make it to the competition.

Although the schedule is yet to be finalized, the three ODIs are expected to take place on August 18, 19 and 22 at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe cricket's technical director Lalchand Rajput stated that it's a massive opportunity for them and will positively impact the younger generation. Rajput, who earlier served as Zimbabwe's coach, told Cricbuzz:

"It's a big opportunity for the players to play against the Indian players and for the cricketing fraternity in Zimbabwe.

It will create a lot of interest amongst the younger generation to take up this game. Overall, the series is very good for Zimbabwe cricket."

Rohit Sharma & co. are scheduled to play three ODIs each against England and the West Indies respectively ahead of their the tour of Zimbabwe.

India last toured Zimbabwe in June-July 2016:

MS Dhoni-led side had a successful tour in 2016. (Credits: Twitter)

The ODI series will mark the Men in Blue's first visit to the African nation in six years. Wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni captained the tourists during their last visit. India played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016. The hosts were whitewashed in ODIs and lost 1-2 in the T20Is.

Since the Asia Cup gets underway from August 27th in Sri Lanka, there are no T20Is this time. Considering the tight schedule, the Men in Blue might have to field two different teams simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will compete in three T20Is and three ODIs against Bangladesh, starting with the first T20I on July 30th. They are currently 12th in the ICC CWC Super League standings, having won only three games out of 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far