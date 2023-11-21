“India did not play well, let’s not run away from reality” - Gautam Gambhir disagrees with observation that best team did not win 2023 World Cup 

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has disagreed with the observation from some experts that the best team did not end up winning the 2023 World Cup. Gambhir termed the thought as bizarre and stressed that the team that played the best cricket in the final won the World Cup, which is what matters the most.

India went down to Australia by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the tournament heading into the summit clash but faltered at the final hurdle again.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Gambhir candidly stated that India did not play good cricket in the final and hence did not deserve to win the 2023 World Cup.

"A lot of people might not like it. I heard some of the experts saying that the best team has not gone on to win the World Cup. That’s absolutely not true. That’s one of the bizarre statements that I have heard. It’s actually the best team that has won the World Cup. Let’s be honest."

The 42-year-old pointed out that while India were touted as favorites in the final due to their unbeaten run, Australia too came in having won eight matches in a row and hence were in an equally good rhythm.

"India won 10 matches and were in very good form, so they were favorites. But Australia had also won eight games in a row after losing the first two. Only the best team wins the World Cup. You cannot define it that way - that India won 10 matches but played one poor game. The reality is the semi-final and the final were the knockout matches. It did not matter whether you finished first or fourth [in the league stage].

"It is easy to win six out of eight league matches. Winning two out of two when you know any mistake can cost you is difficult. Let’s accept it that the best team has gone on to win the World Cup. India did not play well, let’s not run away from reality,” Gambhir concluded."

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India were held to 240. Australia chased the target in 43 overs as Travis Head slammed 137 off 120 balls.

“In the end, the best team won” - Wasim Akram on Australia lifting 2023 World Cup trophy

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram echoed Gambhir’s sentiments on the winners of the 2023 World Cup. He also praised Australia for overcoming setbacks and sticking to what they felt was best for the side despite criticism.

“When Australia lost their first two games, we pointed out that they had only one regular spinner. They don’t have a proper fifth bowler. They banked on Travis Head, who did not play the first few games due to injury. They retained him in the 15 and had only 14 players available for the initial games. Everything paid off and I agree with GG [Gautam Gambhir]. In the end, the best team won," Akram opined.

Australia went down to India and South Africa in the first two league games of the 2023 World Cup. They ended up beating the Proteas in the semi-final and the Men in Blue in the final to lift the trophy for the sixth time in their history.