"India again playing with 10 players" - Fans react as Shardul Thakur retains his place in team for IND vs BAN match of 2023 World Cup

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur retained his place in the playing XI for the Men in Blue's 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

While many expected that Mohammed Shami or Ravichandran Ashwin would be added to the starting XI, the Indian think tank decided to persist with Thakur, who didn't have much to do in the team's previous contest against Pakistan.

Thakur bowled just two overs in the game and finished wicketless. After the announcement of the lineup, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the 32-year-old's selection.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Shardul Thakur is yet to complete his full quota of 10 overs in the two World Cup matches he has played in. He bowled six overs against Afghanistan and finished with a solitary scalp.

"Don't see any reason to change it" - Rohit Sharma on India bowling first in 2023 World Cup matches

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India skipper was quite satisfied with the decision, suggesting that he was inclined to bowl first. He pointed out how India have done well while chasing so far in the 2023 World Cup.

After the toss, Sharma said:

"I would have bowled first. It's working at this point of time, don't see any reason to change it. That's important in this WC, keeping everybody in good space. The boys are in good shape, good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket. So far so good, we want to continue this momentum."

Bangladesh's XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India's XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj