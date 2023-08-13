Team India opener Shubman Gill returned to form in style with a magnificent half-century against West Indies in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday, August 12. The youngster did not look in touch in the previous three matches of the series, as he got out for single-digit scores in them.

Gill's lean run of form had drawn criticism from all corners. Analysts also pointed out his superior T20 record in Ahmedabad and compared it with his poor stats at other venues this year. In the must-win fourth T20I against West Indies in Florida, Shubman Gill silenced all his critics with a stellar 77-run knock in a chase of 178.

Gill laid down a solid foundation for India's comprehensive win with a match-winning 165-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*). It is also the joint second-highest partnership for India in T20I cricket. Gill perished in the 16th over, with India on the brink of victory. Jaiswal and Tilak Varma (7*) took the visiting side over the line in 17 overs.

Fans were delighted to witness Gill back among the runs after a lean patch. They expressed their reactions on the matter through social media platforms. Some of them also pointed out that it was a flat pitch.

Here are a few top reactions:

Meme shared by a fan after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

Meme shared by a fan after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

A Fan's reaction after watching the 4th T20I India vs West Indies.

"Amazing to bat with Shubman Gill"- Yashasvi Jaiswal after 165-run opening partnership in the 4th India vs West Indies T20I

At the post-match presentation, player of the match Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on his knock during the chase and said:

"It's not easy at all, I'm too happy to go out and express myself. I'd like to thank the team management, support staff and Hardik, they have shown faith in me, shows so much impact in my mind. Amazing to bat with Shubman Gill, he batted really well, rotating the strike and all.

He added:

"I just try to play depending on what team needs, also try to express myself and depends on how many shots I can play in the powerplay, put the intent ahead and how I can take the game deep and intent is to score runs always. I have played a lot with Holder, McCoy, I can read them better and I was ready. Want to thank the crowd to come out in huge numbers to support us."

India and West Indies will lock horns in the series decider on Sunday at the same venue.