IND v ENG 2021: "Indian batting's rapid fall on the 4th morning hard to take" - Sunil Gavaskar

Veteran Indian cricketer-turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar admitted that the rate at which the Indian batting collapsed on the fourth morning of the Leeds Test was 'hard to take'.

Speaking to Sony Sports during the post-match show, Gavaskar was asked if the speed at which the visitors got knocked over was too rapid to swallow. The legendary cricketer-turned commentator responded in the affirmative. Gavaskar had the following to say:

"It was. When you have a look at what we have got at 8,9,10, and 11, we did have some rearguard action at Lord's, where England lost the plot more than anything else. Once the top three batsmen fell, it was clear we (India) were not going to survive for too long. By any stretch of the imagination, in 54 minutes for 7 wickets to fall is a little bit hard to take."

India started the day at 215 for 2 but that all changed quickly with the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara. The Indian No.3 made an error of judgment as he padded up to a nip-backer from Ollie Robinson. England challenged the on-field call and were vindicated as ball-tracking displayed three reds.

The visitors never recovered from that blow as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson prized out Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, leaving them gasping for breath.

England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley & level the series 1-1 against #TeamIndia.



We will look to bounce back in the fourth Test, starting September 2.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/bwV926w2Vt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2021

Rishabh Pant soon followed as he edged Robinson behind the wicket for the third time in the series and with Ravindra Jadeja stranded with four genuine No.11s, it was only a matter of time before England notched up a series-levelling win.

The next four wickets fell in the space of 8 overs as India succumbed to their first innings defeat since 2018.

"England bowlers' discipline with the ball forced us to make a few mistakes" - India captain Virat Kohli

James Anderson bowled an amazing spell on the 4th morning

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli doffed his hat off to the English pacers for their sensational display in the third Test.

While Kohli admitted that the batsmen made errors in judgment, he also asserted that England bowlers forced them to make mistakes with their relentless accuracy.

"Batting collapses can happen in this country, the pitch was good to bat on, but their discipline with the ball forced us to make a few mistakes, and it was difficult to deal with spells where we weren't getting runs. We didn't make good decisions as a batting side,"

Kohli also lauded the England batting unit for the intent they displayed during their innings. The Indian skipper signed off by admitting that the home side were deserved winners. The Indian captain added:

''The pitch looked good to bat on, and when England batted it hadn't changed much, so they had a lot more intent with the bat, made better decisions. They were the deserving side to win to be honest,”

With the series tantalizingly poised at 1-1, the fourth Test at the Oval is all set to be a riveting affair. It will be interesting to see if India can stage a redemption just like England did at Headingley following a humiliating defeat at Lord's.

The fourth Test of the 5-match series will start at the Oval in London on September 02.

