"India's MVP in T20s" - Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya hits 53 off 30 balls in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Hardik Pandya starred with the bat in the fourth T20I between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The right-handed batter smashed 53 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 176.66, a knock laced with four sixes and as many boundaries.

The 31-year-old was batting on 14 runs off 17 balls before taking on Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer in the 16th and 17th overs respectively. He was eventually caught by England skipper Jos Buttler off Overton's bowling in the 18th over.

Hardik previously scored 40 runs off 35 balls in the third T20I against England but India lost the game by 26 runs. He also bagged five wickets in the first three matches.

Fans on X lauded Hardik for his blistering knock against England. One user wrote:

"Hardik Pandya under pressure is a different beast."

Another user wrote:

"Once they abused him, now they praise him! Hardik Pandya flipped the script effortlessly and proved his worth. What a turnaround!"

A third user added:

"Best finisher of world cricket."

Here are a few more reactions:

The medium pacer will be keen to deliver with the ball in the ongoing game as the Men in Blue aim to seal their fifth T20I series in a row following their 2024 T20 World Cup win. India have beaten Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa over the last few months.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's half-centuries help India reach 181 against England in 4th T20I

Half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Duibe ensured India set an 182-run target for England in the fourth T20I. Dube smashed 53 runs off 34 deliveries, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries. The duo shared an 87-run partnership after the Men in Blue lost half their side for 79 runs in the 11th over. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 30(26) and 29(19) respectively.

Saqib Mahmood emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, picking up three scalps, while Jamie Overton bagged two wickets.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are currently leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin. They won the first two T20Is by seven and two wickets respectively.

