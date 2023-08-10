Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that Team India struggle to perform well in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Butt opined that while the country has a large talent pool, they still need the experience of their seasoned campaigners. He reckoned that the side can afford to make multiple teams, but the quality will suffer when their senior players aren't there.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt remarked:

"They struggle to get their combination right when the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are absent. It's not the same team without them. Saying we can make three or four teams is fine, as the talent pool is there. However, regarding quality, India's performances have dipped when the senior players aren't there. It doesn't matter what people say, but the experience of those senior players makes a big difference."

Notably, Hardik Pandya made a bold comment about India's bench strength after a 2-1 ODI series win over Sri Lanka in July 2021. He said that the Men in Blue can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world.

However, Hardik Pandya and Co. suffered an embarrassing six-wicket loss in the second ODI of the series against the West Indies last month after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested. The visitors did ultimately pocket the series 2-1 after a 200-run win in the decider.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth T20I of their series on August 12

West Indies secured back-to-back wins over the Indian team in the first two games to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. The Hardik Pandya-led side bounced back by securing a comfortable seven-wicket win in Guyana to remain afloat in the series.

The hosts finished at 159/5 after electing to bat first in the encounter. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 83 off just 44. Tilak Varma also impressed with a fine 49*-run knock.

The two teams will next be seen in action when they battle it out in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday, August 12.