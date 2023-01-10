India's plans for the World Cup will not be based on Jasprit Bumrah: Russell Arnold

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Russell Arnold feels Team India need to plan their build-up to the 2023 World Cup assuming they may not have speedster Jasprit Bumrah available.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year and missed out on the T20 World Cup as well. He was slated to make his comeback in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, but was withdrawn from the squad on the eve of the first game as he complained of stiffness in his back.

Speaking to Star Sports, Russell Arnold explained the importance of India giving Jasprit Bumrah as much time as he needs to ensure he is in top shape at the 2023 World Cup. He said:

"If your goal is the World Cup, make sure he is there for that tournament. You missed him at the T20 World Cup and you don’t want that happening again. And being cautious, making sure exactly that he is really ripe for this tournament is the way for India to go.

"Hence, the plans will not be based on him because he can only make the team better, so you are in a good position even if he is there or not for these games."

BCCI @BCCI



Captain



#INDvSL @mastercardindia 'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.' #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka. 'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.'#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/AWQqJTtHr0

Russell Arnold on Jasprit Bumrah's frequent injuries

Russell Arnold understands the frustration of fans with respect to Jasprit Bumrah breaking down every now and then. However, the former cricketer also opined that it was Bumrah's unusual action that takes a toll on his body.

On this, Arnold stated:

"Well, you would like to have him all the time but as we all know, his particular action, though it is a short run up puts a lot of strain on that body. And hence, he can break down now and again."

India, at the moment, seem to be doing just fine without Bumrah as they are on the verge of winning the first ODI of their three-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes