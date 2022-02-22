India's Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues among players retained by franchises for The Hundred 2022

India's Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have been retained by the Southern Brave and the Northern Superchargers respectively for the upcoming season of The Hundred. The two cricket stars are in the top pay bracket of 31.25K GBP.

It is worth mentioning that the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma have not been retained by their respective franchises and will be up for grabs for the other participating teams for the latest edition.

The eight women's teams are expected to announce their new signings on March 30.

A total of 150 men's and women's players have been retained by the franchises. Aussie stars Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, who missed the inaugural season of the competition last year, will play for London Spirit and Southern Brave respectively.

Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan will ply his trade for Trent Rockets this year after being retained by them ahead of the draft. Faf du Plessis, who did not feature in the previous season due to concussion symptoms, will represent the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2022.

The men's competition is scheduled to commence on August 3, while the women's edition is set to begin on August 11. The two finals will be played on August 31.

List of retained players for The Hundred 2022

Southern Brave

Men: Jofra Archer, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton

Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Tom Moores

Women: Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes

Women: Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson

Women: Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison

Women: Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb

Women: Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas

London Spirit

Men: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Women: Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar