India’s squad for T20I series against West Indies announced; Tilak Varma included, no place for Kohli, Rohit 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors on Wednesday, July 5, named the Team India squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, which will be played in August.

While young batter Tilak Varma has been handed his maiden India call-up, seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain out of the team.

The T20I side in West Indies will continue to be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav will be the vice-captain. The squad includes Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, while keeper-batter Sanju Samson also finds a place.

Varma, 20, has had two impressive seasons for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Overall, he has played 25 matches for the franchise, scoring 740 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 144.53.

Another IPL 2023 star, Jaiswal, has also earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20I team. His selection was pretty much on the expected lines. Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the aggressive left-hander slammed 625 runs in 14 IPL 2023 matches at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

Somewhat surprisingly, there was no place for Rinku Singh, who impressed massively as a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2023. The southpaw hammered 474 at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

Among bowlers, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi will provide the spin options. Significantly, there is no place for seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar have been named in the pace department, while Avesh Khan also returns to the fold.

The absence of seniors like Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja is perhaps an indication that the selectors might be looking beyond them as far as the 2024 T20 World Cup is concerned.

India’s T20I squad for the five-match West Indies series has been named just a day after former pacer Ajit Agarkar was confirmed as the new chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

India’s T20I squad for West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s T20I series against West Indies: Full schedule (Timings in IST)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 PM)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

