India’s squads for tour of South Africa announced; Suryakumar Yadav to lead in T20Is, KL Rahul to captain ODI team 

The BCCI selectors have announced the squads for the white ball matches as well as the Tests against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been named as captain of the one-day squad. Rohit Sharma will captain the team in the Test matches.

An official BCCI statement confirmed that Rohit and Virat Kohli have requested for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Rajat Patidar find a place in the ODI squad for the series against the Proteas.

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the Rainbow Nation from December 10 to January 7.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24 schedule

India’s tour of South Africa will begin with the T20Is and will be followed by the ODIs. The series will conclude with two red ball games. Below is the full schedule of India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24.

December 10: South Africa vs India, 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban, 9:30 PM IST

December 12: South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9:30 PM IST

December 14: South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 9:30 PM IST

December 17: South Africa vs India, 1st ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST

December 19: South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4:30 PM IST

December 21: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl, 4:30 PM IST

December 26-30: South Africa vs India, 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM IST

January 3-7: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 2:00 PM IST