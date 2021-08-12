IND vs SL 2021: India's tour of Sri Lanka generates $14.5 million in revenue 

The recently concluded India tour of Sri Lanka yielded $14.5 million in revenue for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The tour comprised three ODIs and three T20Is, all played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

"I should thank BCCI, under these circumstances they agreed to play. Special thanks to Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan." Dasun Shanaka | Sri Lanka captain#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/IreIiqXDAE — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 29, 2021

SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva admitted that the tour was initially composed of just three ODIs as part of the Future Tours Program (FTP). However, upon SLC President Shammi Silva's insistence, the BCCI agreed to extend the tour and include a T20I series as well. While speaking to the Daily FT, he said:

"It was made possible because of the relationship we have cultivated with the Indian Cricket Board. We got $14.5 million from broadcasting and other rights like ground, etc."

de Silva admitted that the tour was in jeopardy after there was a breach in the bio-bubble that sent several Indian players into isolation. Krunal Pandya had contracted COVID-19 and eight other Indian players also missed the last two matches due after being in close contact with the all-rounder.

While there were lingering doubts over the fate of the series, both parties agreed to move forward with it. The SLC secretary thanked the Indian contingent and management for the same. He added:

"Even the Indian High Commissioner was concerned and the BCCI. In this context, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of SLC to the management of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid and the others, and the BCCI who monitored the situation. They wanted certain guidance given by us and the assurances, which we did by moving the patient to another hotel and so on, and we continued with the tour."

The tour uplifted the morale of the cricketers: Sri Lanka Cricket secretary

Sri Lanka were not in an ideal place ahead of the series against India. They had just come off a dismal tour of England where they suffered one tame defeat after the next. While they lost the first two ODIs to lose the series, the second half of the tour was eventful for the island nation.

🏆C H A M P I O N S🏆



#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/zeWj9HqYJp — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 29, 2021

Sri Lanka proceeded to win the final ODI and made a comeback in the T20I series to end their losing run in the shortest format of the game. A 2-1 series win, albeit against a third-string Indian outfit, has helped the players a lot, according to de Silva. He hopes the confidence generated will assist Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year. de Silva added:

"It has helped the players a lot. It has uplifted the morale of the cricketers. The T20I series win against India really bolstered the confidence of the players and we also had a lot of positives. We’ve seen emerging players coming and playing leading roles under a new captain, you could see their body language and self-confidence improving. These are good signs for the upcoming T20 World Cup."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra