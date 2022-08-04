India's upcoming cricket matches before T20 World Cup 2022: Full India cricket schedule, venues and match timings in IST

Team India’s preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13 are well and truly underway. The Men in Blue are currently taking on West Indies in a five-match T20I series. The last two games of the series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, released the schedule for the home games against Australia and South Africa. The hosts will take on the Aussies in three T20Is from September 20-25. They will then face the Proteas in as many T20 matches from September 28-October 4. India and South Africa will also play three ODIs from October 6-11. After this series, the Men in Blue will be seen in action during the T20 World Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



India have officially announced three white-ball series ahead of the T20 World Cup 🏏



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter BREAKINGIndia have officially announced three white-ball series ahead of the T20 World Cup 🏏 🚨 BREAKING 🚨India have officially announced three white-ball series ahead of the T20 World Cup 🏏🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/bIVrTZ2PkA

Ahead of the home season, Team India have a couple of other assignments as well. They will take on Zimbabwe in three ODIs from August 18-22. They will also feature in the Asia Cup in the UAE, which will be played from August 27-September 11. The T20 tournament is being touted as a good preparatory series for the T20 World Cup.

Complete list of Team India’s cricket matches ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

August 06, India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 07, India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 18, India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM)

August 20, India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM)

August 22, India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM)

August 28, India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match Asia Cup 2022, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7:30 PM)

August 31, India vs TBC, 4th Match Asia Cup 2022, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7:30 PM)

September 20, India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:00 PM)

September 23, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:00 PM)

September 25, India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM)

September 28, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

October 02, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 PM)

October 04, India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM)

BCCI @BCCI



𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 as - By



Full interview #WIvIND

bit.ly/3QjtxT4 Of special knock, learnings & an anecdote𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 as @surya_14kumar shares it all in this post-match chat with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia 's win at St. Kitts.- By @28anand Full interview Of special knock, learnings & an anecdote 💪 😃𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 as @surya_14kumar shares it all in this post-match chat with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win at St. Kitts. 👌 👌 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #WIvINDbit.ly/3QjtxT4 https://t.co/5QSYA1ASaJ

October 06, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (1:30 PM)

October 9, India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (1:30 PM)

October 11, India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (1:30 PM)

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India can win the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 3 votes so far