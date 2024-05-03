India's women team to host South Africa for an all-format tour in June-July window - Reports 

The Indian women's team are set to play matches across all formats against the touring South Africa side in June-July prior to the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the white-ball leg of the series will be hosted by Bengaluru, while Chennai will witness the one-off Test.

The tour is reportedly set to kick off with the ODI series, beginning on June 16 and ending on June 23. The T20I series matches will take place on July 5, 7, and 9. The one-off Test is not part of the women's FTP like the white ball leg is. However, it was incorporated into the itinerary as part of both the CSA and BCCI's collective vision and ongoing efforts to promote women's Test.

The white-ball matches were reportedly slated to be played in 2023 along with a visit from New Zealand in the July-September window, but the tours were postponed as India were preparing to host the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With Bengaluru and Chennai scheduled to host the matches, more centres will be witnessing women's cricket. Earlier, it was Mumbai that hosted the entirety of England and Australia's tours to India, with even the Wankhede Stadium hosting a Test. Bengaluru recently hosted the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) along with Delhi.

India and South Africa women's team have had contrasting fortunes of late

The Indian women's team are currently involved in a T20 series against Bangladesh. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have already attained an unassailable 3-0 series lead following a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third match.

Team India had a memorable home season prior to the WPL, where they hosted both England and Australia. The Women in Blue recorded thumping wins in the respective one-off Tests, but failed to secure any of the white-ball series against the heavyweights.

South Africa, on the other hand, led by Laura Wolvaardt across formats, recently failed to win against Sri Lanka at home in a white-ball series. They also did not fare well during the tour of Australia in the January-February window. The women's team lost across all formats, including a one-off Test in Perth.

South Africa toured India for a red-ball clash in 2014-15, where the hosts won. That contest marked one of their last Test matches for eight years. They returned to the red-ball circuit in 2022, with an away Test against England, which ended in a draw.

