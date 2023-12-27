“India isn't the [same] team without Bumrah” - Makhaya Ntini

South African fast bowling legend Makhaya Ntini reckons that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a special talent and went to the extent of stating that India aren't the same force without him around.

Bumrah is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing two-match Test series in South Africa. He is likely to be seen in action with the ball on Day 2 of the Centurion Test on Wednesday, December 27 (weather permitting).

The 30-year-old is India’s lead pacer bowler across the three formats of the game. In 30 Tests, he has claimed 128 wickets at an average of 21.99 with eight five-wicket hauls. Bumrah has also picked up 149 scalps in 89 ODIs and 74 wickets in 62 T20Is at an average of under 20.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ntini praised Bumrah as an exceptionally gifted fast bowler and commented:

“Look where Bumrah releases the ball. He releases the ball from the top of his head. So, he gets the angle to bring the ball back in. He can get deliveries to straighten after pitching. I don't know if he has powerful wrists and action is always the same, that's how beautiful it is."

"His yorkers, he doesn't miss any, those are the things everyone gets to enjoy. India isn't the [same] team without Bumrah,” the former Proteas pacer went on to add.

Expand Tweet

Bumrah was out of action for quite a few months due to a back injury but made an impressive comeback during the tour of Ireland earlier this year and has not looked back since. He had a stellar ODI World Cup campaign, claiming 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.65.

“He will get a lot of runs for India in the middle order” - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul

While Bumrah will be extremely crucial with the ball for India in the Test series against South Africa, KL Rahul will be one of the key personnel with the willow. The latter demonstrated the same on Tuesday, with a defiant half-century on Day 1 of the Centurion Test.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 70 off 105 balls as Team India lifted themselves from 24/3 to 208/8 by stumps on the opening day.

Praising Rahul, former India coach Ravi Shastri told Star Sports:

'He has made batting look easy. When you look at his footwork and the balance, it was pretty amazing. The knock also shows that the number is right for him in Test match cricket. I think he will get a lot of runs for India in the middle order.”

Expand Tweet

India will resume their first innings in Centurion with Rahul and Mohammed Siraj (0*) at the crease. Bumrah was dismissed for 1 off 19 on Day 1, bowled by Marco Jansen.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App