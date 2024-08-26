India schedule 2024 Women's T20 World Cup: Complete India Women match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

India will begin their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4. The full schedule for the tournament, which will be played from October 3 to October 20 in the UAE was confirmed by the ICC on Monday, August 26. India have been placed in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Women in Blue's second group match in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 6. India will then take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on October 9. Their last match in the group stage will be against Australia in Sharjah on October 13.

The ICC has confirmed that if India advances to the semifinals, they will feature in semifinal 1. The first semifinal will be played in Dubai on October 17, while the second semifinal will be held in Sharjah on October 18. The final of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be played in Dubai on October 20.

India schedule for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

Below is India's schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with IST timings.

October 4: India vs New Zealand, Dubai (7:30 PM)

October 6: India vs Pakistan, Dubai (3:30 PM)

October 9: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai (7:30 PM)

October 13: India vs Australia, Sharjah (7:30 PM)

India to play two warm-up matches before 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

The Women in Blue will feature in two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Their first practice game will be against West Indies on September 29 at the ICC Academy 2 in Dubai.

Their second warm-up fixture will be against South Africa at the ICC Academy 1 on October 1.

September 29: India vs West Indies, ICC Academy 2, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 1: India vs South Africa, ICC Academy 1, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

The ICC Women's 2024 T20 World Cup was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh but had to be moved to the UAE owing to the civil unrest in the Asian country. Bangladesh have, however, retained hosting rights of the tournament.

