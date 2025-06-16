India schedule 2025 Women's World Cup: Complete India match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jun 16, 2025 16:09 IST
India v Australia - Women
India will begin their 2025 Women’s World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 16 confirmed the schedule for the 2025 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will kick off on September 30, with the grand final to be held on November 2.

Ad

Hosts India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2025 Women's World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC event will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5. The Women in Blue will then face South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam and Australia at the same venue on October 12.

Team India will take on England in Indore on October 19 and New Zealand in Guwahati on October 23. The hosts will conclude their league stage assignments with a match against Bangladesh in Bengaluru on October 26.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per the hybrid arrangement decided upon by BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo. As such, the first semifinal will be played on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo (depending on where Pakistan progression or not). The second semifinal will be held in Bengaluru on October 30. The ICC 2025 Women's World Cup final would be played on November 2 in Bengaluru/ Colombo.

India's schedule for 2025 Women's World Cup

Below is India's schedule for the ICC 2025 Women's World Cup, with IST timings.

Ad

September 30: India vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru (3:00 PM)

October 5: India vs Pakistan, Colombo (3:00 PM)

October 9: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam (3:00 PM)

Ad

October 12: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam (3:00 PM)

October 19: India vs England, Indore (3:00 PM)

October 23: India vs New Zealand, Guwahati (3:00 PM)

October 26: India vs Bangladesh, Bengaluru (3:00 PM)

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications