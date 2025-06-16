India schedule 2025 Women's World Cup: Complete India match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 16 confirmed the schedule for the 2025 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will kick off on September 30, with the grand final to be held on November 2.

Hosts India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2025 Women's World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC event will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5. The Women in Blue will then face South Africa on October 9 in Visakhapatnam and Australia at the same venue on October 12.

Team India will take on England in Indore on October 19 and New Zealand in Guwahati on October 23. The hosts will conclude their league stage assignments with a match against Bangladesh in Bengaluru on October 26.

As per the hybrid arrangement decided upon by BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo. As such, the first semifinal will be played on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo (depending on where Pakistan progression or not). The second semifinal will be held in Bengaluru on October 30. The ICC 2025 Women's World Cup final would be played on November 2 in Bengaluru/ Colombo.

India's schedule for 2025 Women's World Cup

Below is India's schedule for the ICC 2025 Women's World Cup, with IST timings.

September 30: India vs Sri Lanka, Bengaluru (3:00 PM)

October 5: India vs Pakistan, Colombo (3:00 PM)

October 9: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam (3:00 PM)

October 12: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam (3:00 PM)

October 19: India vs England, Indore (3:00 PM)

October 23: India vs New Zealand, Guwahati (3:00 PM)

October 26: India vs Bangladesh, Bengaluru (3:00 PM)

