"India have seen what happened with Jasprit Bumrah" - Mohammad Kaif cautions India about Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's return

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckons the Men in Blue need to carefully figure out the amount of workload they want to put KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer under with the World Cup less than a month away.

Both Iyer and Rahul were out of the team with long-term injuries, so Kaif wants the team management to carefully plan their comeback. He recalled how Jasprit Bumrah was rushed back before the T20 World Cup last year, only to lose him to an injury for nearly a year.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's indoor nets session in Colombo, Kaif said about Rahul and Iyer:

"India have seen what happened with Jasprit Bumrah where he was cleared to play by the NCA but then got injured again. So they will need to be careful with Iyer and rahul and check on how much they need to play and when they need to take breaks.

"You don’t want to give them too much load before the match begins. That’s why Rahul Dravid and the trainers are present there."

Mohammad Kaif picks KL Rahul over Ishan Kishan

Mohammad Kaif feels that despite Ishan Kishan's brilliant 82 against Pakistan, India should look at giving game time to Iyer at No. 4 and KL Rahul at No. 5. as he believes they will be in the starting XI for the World Cup.

Kaif is happy with the competition for places, detailing:

"Rahul Dravid will know that both (Rahul and Iyer) are the backbone of the Indian middle order and that they will need game time. Ishan played really well, and that’s good because there’s healthy competition in the team.

"However, if an in-form player sits out, then it’s not a problem because Dravid will want to see Rahul bat at No.5. He has good numbers at No. 5, and you will want him and Iyer to get game time and have that form when they play the first World Cup game against Australia."

With India and Pakistan set to face off again on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how the team management eases KL Rahul back into the XI.