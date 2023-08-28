"India have very similar types of players" - Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma and Co

Former cricketer Abhishek Nayar reckons that having multiple batters with the same batting style could be a cause for concern for Team India in the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup 2023.

He opined that Shreyas Iyer is the only batter in the Indian squad who can up the ante right from the start. Nayar suggested that the other batters tend to take some time to settle before trying to hit big shots.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, he explained:

"The biggest concern for me is that India have very similar types of players. When you look at your top order, barring Shreyas Iyer, who can play big shots from the outset, everyone else is someone who will take their time before they play big shots. We had Hardik Pandya, who used to hit a six off a spinner on the first ball he faced, but now even he has stopped doing it."

He also pointed out that India might only have one left-handed batter in the playing XI. Nayar noted that if Ravindra Jadeja was promoted up the order to target a left-arm spinner, it would mean that Hardik Pandya would have to drop down to No. 7.

The former Indian cricketer mentioned that this could result in Team India not having an aggressor in the middle overs, adding:

"Having right-handers, although it is not so much of a concern, but when the ball is turning in these conditions and you have a left-arm spinner against you, Ravindra Jadeja is the only left-handed batter we have. That will push Hardik Pandya to No. 7. That part of it is a bit of a question mark. Because if KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are batting together, who is going to be the aggressor?"

Notably, left-handed batter Tilak Varma is also part of India's squad for the ODI continental showpiece. However, it remains to be seen if the team management will give him an opportunity in the starting XI, as he is yet to make his debut in the format. Furthermore, Axar Patel could be another southpaw that the side may consider roping in.

"We become very tepid in the middle overs" - Saba Karim pinpoints India's weakness in ODI cricket

During the discussion, former India keeper and selector Saba Karim emphasized the importance of having attacking bowlers in India's ODI team.

He suggested that the Men in Blue bowlers tend to struggle during the middle overs in 50-over cricket, saying (via Jio Cinema):

"At times, we become very tepid in the middle overs when we are bowling. That is why your balance or your composition should always contain attacking bowlers who can do a similar kind of job even in the middle overs"

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.