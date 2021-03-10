Watch: Team India's photoshoot session ahead of T20I series against England

Team India has now shifted their focus from Test cricket to T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and his men will take on the England cricket team in a five-match T20I series starting from March 12th. The newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all five games.

The players in the India T20I squad were involved in a fun photoshoot session a few days before the first match. While sharing a short glimpse of the same on Twitter, the BCCI wrote:

"Team Headshots done right. Getting all prepped up for the T20Is."

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul could be seen posing for the camera with the retro Indian jersey in the video. Towards the end of the video, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini and Hardik Pandya can also be seen posing together for a picture.

T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in India later this year

With the 2021 T20 World Cup just a few months away, this is an important series for Team India. It is important for Virat Kohli and the Team India management to get the combinations right ahead of the major tournament.

At the moment, India seem to have plenty of players to chose from. The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are all fighting for the opening spots. and there are many players hoping to cement a spot in the middle-order as well. The management could use the series against England to experiment with different combinations.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to make a comeback in the series after a long layoff due to an injury. He hasn't featured in an international game for over a year. Kumar took part in last year's IPL when he injured his hamstring midway through the tournament. Almost all the players who are likely to make it into the T20 World Cup 2021 squad will be plying their trade in the IPL.