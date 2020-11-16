A new Covid episode in Adelaide on Monday forced a few Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation. Cricket Australia, however, said that the Test match between India and Australia scheduled to begin on 17th December at Adelaide is well on course.

"Following the State's border closure to South Australia, WA players and staff who arrived from Adelaide on Saturday afternoon are currently undergoing 14 days of self-quarantine," the WACA said in a statement.

As quoted by ESPNCricinfo - "Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health. Players and staff have Covid-19 swab tests scheduled for later today."

This new development would likely put Australian cricket in a difficult position. Still, the governing board, Cricket Australia, stood firm saying there is no reason to doubt the Day/Night test between India and Australia going ahead.

India play Australia in a Day/Night Test in Adelaide

India kick off the Test series on their tour of Australia with a pink ball Test in Adelaide on December 17.

Although the match is still about a month away, some fans have been worried about the cluster of cases reappearing in the southern part of Australia. If things don't get better soon - the India v/s Australia series schedule might be severely affected.

The Indian squad and the Australian players who were at the Indian Premier League in Dubai are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine period in Sydney.

Australia and India will face off in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.