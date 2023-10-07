India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Final telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will meet Afghanistan in the final of the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket competition at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7. The Men in Blue confirmed their place in the final by hammering Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final on Friday. On the other hand, Afghanistan stunned Pakistan by four wickets in the second semi-final.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in their knockout match against Bangladesh. The spinners dominated proceedings as Sai Kishore (3/12) and Washington Sundar (2/15) throttled Bangladesh.

Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed also chipped in with one wicket each as Bangladesh were held to 96/9. India romped home in the chase in 9.2 overs as Varma (55* off 26) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (40* off 26) played blazing knocks.

In the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket event, Fareed Ahmad (3/15), Qais Ahmad (2/11) and Zahir Khan (2/20) starred with the ball as Afghanistan bowled out Pakistan to 115 in 18 overs. Noor Ali Zadran (39) and skipper Gulbadin Naib (26*) ensured a place for Afghanistan in the final as they got home in 17.5 overs in the chase.

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Final: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 final T20 cricket match will be available on Sony Sports network channels.

According to a post on Sony Sports’ X handle, the final match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. The game will start at 11:30 AM IST.

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Final: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 final in the men’s cricket event can be watched on the Sony Liv app as well as the sonyliv.com website.

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Final: Squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep.

Afghanistan squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood.