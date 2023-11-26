India vs Australia 2023, 2nd T20I Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26 in the second T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series with a two-wicket win in the opening game Visakhapatnam. The Aussies will be keen to square the series on Sunday.

India won the toss and opted to bowl field in the opening T20I. Their bowlers, however, proved very expensive as Australia put up 208/3 on the board in their 20 overs. Josh Inglis clobbered 110 in only 50 balls, slamming 11 fours and eight sixes, while Steve Smith contributed 52 off 41.

The Men in Blue, however, chased down the challenging target in 19.5 overs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with 80 off 42 balls, smashing nine fours and four sixes. Ishan Kishan also contributed a crucial 58 off 39 before Rinku Singh (22* off 14) did a fine finishing job.

IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has bagged the India broadcast rights for the India vs Australia T20I matches.

The second game of the series in Thiruvananthapuram will thus be live telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

India vs Australia 2023, 2nd T20I: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia second T20I in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live streaming of the match will be available in 11 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

India vs Australia T20Is 2023: Squads

India squad: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Following the second T20I on Sunday, the remaining three matches of the series will be played in Guwahati (November 28), Raipur (December 1) and Bengaluru (December 3).