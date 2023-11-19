India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be India vs Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue were one of the favorites heading into the tournament and they have lived up to the tag. The Aussies, meanwhile, did not begin strongly but have proved once again what a champion side they are.

Incidentally, the two teams began their campaign with a match against each other in the league stage. The hosts won the game in Chennai by six wickets, kicking off their unbeaten spree in the 2023 World Cup. Both sides would, however, agree that the result would count for nothing on Sunday.

This will be the second time that India and Australia will be facing each other in the ODI World Cup final. When they clashed 20 years ago in Johannesburg, the Men in Blue succumbed to the pressure of the big occasion, going down by 125 runs. On Sunday, they have a chance to bury the ghost of that painful loss.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs AUS match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the mega final will begin at 12:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the big match for free on the mobile app.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.