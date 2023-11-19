India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India are taking on Australia in the mega final of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue will be featuring in the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time even as the Aussies will be making their eighth appearance

Hosts India have had a terrific World Cup campaign so far, winning all their 10 matches. After remaining unbeaten in the league phase, Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 397/4 and then bowled out the Kiwis for 327.

Australia overcame a disappointing start in the World Cup to win seven league matches in a row. They then ended South Africa’s journey in the tournament by registering a tense three-wicket win in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After restricting the Proteas to 212, Australia chased the target in 47.2 overs.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the final. Pat Cummins said:

“It looks like a dry wicket. It gets better to bat on. Dew is one factor; it's quite dewy in the night at this venue.”

Expand Tweet

Both India and Australia are going in with unchanged playing XIs for the mega clash.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Ravi Shastri, the look of the surface is different from the one used for the India vs Pakistan game. Looks very dry and patchy, especially in the area where spinners land the ball. During the Pakistan game, there was a little bit of sheen because of rolling. Expect this pitch to turn.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft