India vs Australia A Day 3: Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth score tons in drawn encounter

The three-day game between India and Australia A in Sydney did not end as excitingly as it began.

It was more of a routine finish. Ben McDermott (107 not out) and Jack Wildermuth (111 not out) blunted the Indian attack with hundreds as Australia A ended Day 3 on 307/4.

Skipper Alex Carey (58) chipped in with a hard-fought fifty as Australia A looked solid throughout the last two sessions of the day. After overcoming a shaky start, Australia A put up a proficient batting effort to play out a draw in the pink-ball game against their fancied visitors.

Ben McDermott featured in two crucial partnerships to rescue his side from a precarious 25 for 3. First, he added 117 with Carey (58) and then played the anchor as Wildermuth went berserk. The Ben McDermott and Wildermuth stand was worth an unbeaten 165 runs as India's bowling was taken to the cleaners.

India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



With the platform set, Wildermuth played a Rishabh Pant-kind of knock, bringing up his hundred off 109 balls. He hit 12 fours and three sixes in his innings, scoring at a strike rate of 93.28. Punishing the attack of India, Wildermuth brought up his hundred with a single to the leg side off Prithvi Shaw’s bowling.

Ben McDermott's innings was sedate in comparison to that of Wildermuth. However, it was the need of the hour, as there was a match to be saved. He scored his ton off 161 balls with a single behind square off Mayank Agarwal’s bowling. Ben McDermott’s innings featured 16 fours

The trio of Ben McDermott, Wildermuth and Carey was rarely troubled during their stay at the crease. Once the trio got their eye in, Team India bowlers began to only go through the motions.

Nevertheless, Ben McDermott was hit on the gloves by Navdeep Saini towards the end of the innings while Wildermuth was dropped by Jasprit Bumrah in his 40s, failing to latch on to one at deep backward square despite a dive. Those two moments apart, it was a comfortable day in the office for Australia A.

Mohammed Shami rocks Australia A before Ben McDermott leads fightback against India

After India declared at their overnight score of 386 for 4, Mohammed Shami got India off to an excellent start.

Marcus Harris, who has been added to the injury-hit Australian Test squad, could not celebrate his selection. He fell into a trap, turning a leg side delivery straight to leg slip after scoring only five.

There was no change in luck for Joe Burns either. He only added to Australia’s woes by registering another failure. While trying to flick Shami, he completely missed the ball and was trapped lbw for one off 21.

Mohammed Siraj then joined in the fun for Team India. His first ball was a regular length-delivery, but Nic Maddinson (14) cut it straight to the point fielder. At 25 for 3, Australia A were in danger of being bowled out. However, Ben McDermott, skipper Alex Carey and Jack Wildermuth combined to frustrate the Team India bowlers.

Shami ended the innings with figures of 2 for 58 while Siraj and Hanuma Vihari claimed a scalp apiece. However, Bumrah and Saini went wicketless as India turned to part-timers Shaw and Agarwal.