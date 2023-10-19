India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India face Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The Men in Blue have been in brilliant form in the tournament, winning all three games rather comprehensively. Bangladesh, meanwhile, began with a win over Afghanistan, but have slipped since, going down to England and New Zealand.

India dominated their much-hyped clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Bowling first, they knocked over Babar Azam and co. for 191. A captain’s innings from Rohit Sharma (86 off 63) then saw them cruise to victory. Shreyas Iyer’s knock of 53* off 62 was another positive.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, could not complete against a rampant New Zealand in their previous outing. They were restricted to 245-9, batting first. Their bowlers then failed to make an impact as the Kiwis romped home in 42.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup game will be telecast live on Star Sports network channels in India.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs BAN match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the game will start at 12:30 pm, while the game begins at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs BAN, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup game will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. The live streaming of the game can be watched for free on the mobile app.

India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed