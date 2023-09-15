India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match rain updates live: Morning weather in Colombo looks fine

India will meet Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. This will be the sixth and last game of the Super 4 stage, with the final to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

In the context of the tournament, the game is inconsequential since Team India have qualified for the final, while Bangladesh have been eliminated. But, with the ODI World Cup coming up, the match provides a chance for both teams to try out some things. As such, they would like the weather to hold good.

While there are chances of weather interruption during play, journalist Vimal Kumar tweeted at 10:16 AM that the morning weather in Colombo seems fine. He also tweeted a video in which it was clear that there was no rain around.

What is weather forecast for September 15 in Colombo?

According to AccuWeather, the conditions in Colombo in the morning are likely to be mostly cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms predicted. The probability of precipitation is 65 percent and cloud cover 78 percent.

The weather forecast for the rest of the day is also cloudy, with chances of thunderstorms. However, even while the cloud cover might be prominent, the probability of precipitation is not that high - 41 percent in the evening and 53 percent in the night.

India to face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final

Irrespective of the result on Friday, India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday. After hammering Pakistan by 228 runs, the Men in Blue got the better of Sri Lanka by 41 runs to confirm their berth in the summit clash.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka registered a close two-wicket win over Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday to seal their place in the final and knockout Pakistan. Set a DLS target of 252 in a match marred by multiple rain interruptions, Sri Lanka got home off the last ball as Charith Asalanka (49*) held his nerve.