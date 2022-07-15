"He has proved that he can single-handedly win matches" - Pragyan Ojha comes out in support of Rishabh Pant 

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha has stated that the Indian team management must back Rishabh Pant despite his recent underwhelming performances in white-ball cricket.

He believes the left-hander should be given some cushion as he has proved his mettle on several occasions.

Ojha pointed out that when Rishabh Pant gets going, he plays some unbelievable shots. However, he does get dismissed on certain occasions while trying to up the ante.

The former left-arm spinner suggested that it is going to remain the same in the wicketkeeper-batter's case, considering his playing style. He made these remarks while speaking on Cricbuzz after the second ODI between India and England.

"When Rishabh Pant scores runs, the unorthodox shots that he plays look very delightful to watch. However, he also does get out while trying to do something like that on occasions. That is his style. He should be given some cushion because he has proved that he can single-handedly win matches for his side."

Former pacer RP Singh also highlighted how Pant has carved a niche for himself in Test cricket with his impactful knocks. He opined that the 24-year-old is able to play freely in red-ball cricket as there is often an attacking field setting in the format.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the batter will have to make certain adjustments to his approach in order to achieve the same kind of success in limited-overs cricket as well.

"The field in Test cricket is quite attacking and there are a lot of fielders at catching positions. Rishahb Pant backs his skills and counters the field by playing attacking shots in red-ball cricket. But the field placements and tactics are very different in ODIs and a batter has to change his approach accordingly.

"It seemed like he had premeditated his shot in this game. He had to check his shot as it was a full-toss delivery and got out while trying to do that."

Pant has emerged as one of the top performers for the Indian side in Test matches in recent years. However, he has been inconsistent in white-ball cricket. He was dismissed for a duck against England in the second ODI on Thursday.

"They used the short-pitched delivery well" - Pragyan Ojha on England's bowling performance in 2nd ODI vs India

England's bowlers helped their side claim a dominant 100-run win over India in the second ODI as they bundled India out for a mere 146 runs.

Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. The left-hander conceded just 24 runs from 9.5 overs and picked up six crucial wickets in the contest.

Pragyan Ojha mentioned that the English bowlers bowled in the right areas during the fixture. He added that the seamers used the short-pitched deliveries to their advantage and used the variation very effectively.

"England's bowlers hit the right lengths in this game. They used the short-pitched delivery well and kept a surprise element around it. The same was missing in the previous game and the batters knew when the short ball would come."

RP Singh also spoke about how the English bowlers made it difficult for the Indian batters by not giving them many loose deliveries.

He pointed out that Topley was able to get the ball to move both ways, which made it even more challenging for the Men in Blue.

"Reece Topley bowled really well. He was able to move the ball both ways after pitching. It becomes very difficult for the batters once there's movement off the pitch. The other bowlers also gave him an able support to help England such a small total. They didn't bowl many loose balls and made the batters work hard for their runs."

The three-match ODI series between India and England is currently evenly poised at 1-1. The final match is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

