India vs England 2021: Sachin Tendulkar extols Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for splendid batsmanship on Day 3

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for putting India in the driver's seat with their superlative knocks under pressure against hosts England on Day 3 of the Oval Test. Taking to his social media accounts, the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket extolled the valiant efforts of the two Indian batsmen.

Reacting to opener Rohit Sharma's maiden overseas Test century, Tendulkar opined that the right-hander has raised the bar when it comes to his batting during the ongoing Test series. Furthermore, he also opined that the Mumbai batsman has looked the most comfortable at the crease on this tour.

A solid partnership between @ImRo45 & @cheteshwar1 yesterday.



Like I had said earlier, Rohit has taken his batting a notch higher ⬆️ in this series & has looked amongst the most comfortable batsmen at the crease.



And with Pujara, I have always believed in him to come good. pic.twitter.com/mcxOdw5cyZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2021

The ex-India captain also lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for his gutsy half-century. He pointed out that he has always had faith in the 33-year-old to come good in such situations.

India vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara orchestrate a stellar 153-run partnership on Day 3

The Oval Diaries with Rohit & Pujara 😎



Of role reversals, patience, putting up a century stand & scoring a maiden Test ton overseas - @ImRo45 chats up with @cheteshwar1👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Full interview 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND https://t.co/uchiiJPyD7 pic.twitter.com/1zuuznpOVl — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

The Indian batsmen dented England's hopes of running through the order with their determined knocks. Rohit Sharma stood tall against the formidable English bowling attack as he scored 127 runs at the top of the order before being undone by Ollie Robinson.

Cheteshwar Pujara looked proactive in the middle and adapted a counter-attacking approach. The Test specialist contributed with 61 runs to help India swell their lead on a crucial day. Ollie Robinson put an end to this promising innings as well to help England claim two massive wickets soon after taking the second new ball.

However, the two batters were successful in providing Virat Kohli and co. a great platform by showcasing exemplary batsmanship. With conditions appearing to be favorable for batsmen on Day 4, the visitors have managed to extend their lead to nearly 300, thanks in large part to a currently (at the time of writing) unbeaten partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule