“They haven’t done that very often” – Deep Dasgupta points out India haven’t been able to score over 350 runs consistently

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Deep Dasgupta opined that India have a good chance of gaining a good lead on Day 3 of the Oval Test against England. However, he was a bit skeptical about the inconsistency displayed by the Indian batting unit in putting up scores north of 350.

India have scored over 300 runs in an innings only once in this series so far. There have been multiple instances of middle-order collapse after a reasonable foundation being built by the openers.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Deep Dasgupta stated that the pitch looks excellent for batting. However, the inconsistency of the Indian batting unit is a cause of worry.

“They haven’t done that very often, have they (scoring 350 odd runs)? Every now and then they have, but not as consistently enough as they would like to. But this pitch looks really good.”

The cricketer-turned broadcaster further added that India certainly have some positives coming into this innings. The openers started well on Day 2, but they have plenty of work left.

“Pujara has scored runs last game. Virat is kind of looking his usual self last couple of innings. These openers – they have done such a fabulous job right through the series, creating that platform. They have done it again. One big box ticked today, but a few more to go tomorrow," Deep Dasgupta added.

“That should help the Indian mindset” – Deep Dasgupta reckons there might be uneven bounce going into Days 4 & 5

The Indian bowlers may enjoy a bit more uneven bounce in the fourth innings

Deep Dasgupta noted that the pitch at the Oval is conducive to batting. The ball hasn’t done much once the shine has worn off.

“If you look at the last 50 odd overs that were played today, that gives you a fair amount of idea of how it might play tomorrow as well. Once that ball gets older, it hasn’t really done much. It’s not going to change much tomorrow,” Deep Dasgupta said.

However, Deep Dasgupta added that the ball might start to stay a bit low as the play moves on to the final two days. This might turn out to be of advantage to the visitors.

"Might be the odd ball which might keep a bit low. That should help the Indian mindset a bit, to know that going into Day 4, Day 5, that’s going to be a little more consistent, the variable bounce.

After dismissing England for 290 runs on Day 2, the Indian openers saw off the last hour and a half without losing a wicket. They still trail England by 56 runs going into Day 3.

