"Are you nervous yet?" - Michael Vaughan pokes fun at Wasim Jaffer after England get off to flying start in fifth Test vs India

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have often entertained fans with their back and forth on social media. Vaughan once again poked fun at Jaffer after England were off to a flying start during their run chase against India in the ongoing fifth Test on Monday (July 4).

In his tweet, Michael Vaughan asked Wasim Jaffer if he was feeling nervous after the England openers gave their side an impressive start. The hosts need to chase down a stiff target of 378 runs to secure a famous win at Edgbaston.

Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have shown great intent and have accumulated some crucial runs at this critical juncture. At the time of writing, England have managed 98 runs on the board and haven't lost any wickets.

Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter:

"Are you nervous yet @WasimJaffer14?"

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing rescheduled Test is a must-win one for Ben Stokes and Co. The first four fixtures of the series were played last year and India currently have a 2-1 lead in the red-ball rubber.

The revamped English side impressed many with their dominant 3-0 series win over New Zealand. A victory against the Indian side would do wonders to their confidence as they look to improve their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023 points table.

Where do India and England stand in the WTC 2021-2023 points table?

India currently occupy the third position in the WTC points table. They have a PCT of 58% to their name. The side have managed six victories so far in this cycle and have accumulated 77 points.

England, on the other hand, are languishing in seventh place. They have an underwhelming PCT of 28.29. The Ben Stokes-led side are at 52 points and have four wins and seven losses in WTC 2021-2023 cycle.

