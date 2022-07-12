[Watch] Rohit Sharma's six hits little girl during 1st ODI between India and England

Rohit Sharma hit a stunning six off the bowling of David Willey in the fifth over of India's run-chase against England in the ongoing 1st ODI at Kennington Oval.

The right-hander dispatched a short-pitched delivery into the stands over long-leg. There was cause for concern, however, as Rohit Sharma's monstrous six hit a little girl who was stationed in the stands. The England side were quick to send their physios to check if the girl was okay.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident and it has since gone viral on social media. Watch the video of Sharma's six below:

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ODI series opener against hosts England. The visitors did an exceptional job with the ball to bundle out the Jos Buttler-led side for a paltry score of 110, notably England's lowest ODI total against India.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The right-armer claimed six crucial wickets in the encounter, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so in an ODI in England.

He garnered praise from all quarters for his inspiring performance. Mohammed Shami provided Bumrah with able support, scalping three wickets.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan give India a solid start in 1st ODI

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped their side get off to a positive start in their run-chase. At the time of writing, the two had already put 58 runs on the board in just 10 overs.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the rescheduled fifth Test, the Indian side have bounced back with an improved performance in the white-ball leg of the tour.

India completed a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win over the English side. They appear to be the favorites to clinch the ODI series opener at this juncture to take the lead in the three-match series.

